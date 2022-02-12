Best friends always know! Rihanna admitted that while she was able to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye for months, her friends guessed she had a baby coming early on.

“It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they’re around me, they know my habits,” Rihanna, 33, told E! Online on Friday, February 11, at an event for her brands, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, in Los Angeles.

The mom-to-be, who is expecting her little one with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, continued, “They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating.”

The Barbados native recalled that it wasn’t just the smoking and alcohol that made her inner circle suspicious. Her sudden dessert cravings clued her besties into a big change.

“They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts,” the “Work” singer explained. “But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.”

The Savage x Fenty founder also joked to Entertainment Tonight at the same event that she was loving donuts, but she added that preparing for motherhood has been thrilling.

“It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week,” the Ocean’s 8 star added. “There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, 33, revealed the singer’s pregnancy on January 28 with a snowy photo shoot. The pair stepped out in New York City with Rihanna’s pink puffer jacket that was unzipped to expose her bare baby bump.

“She’s due this spring,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They’re both very excited.”

The insider noted that the couple “shared the exciting news with trusted confidants” around the holidays, about a month before going public with the news. They’d been keeping the “Anti” singer’s pregnancy a secret “until they basically couldn’t” anymore.

Rihanna is “embracing her pregnancy body,” the source explained, noting that the style icon “sees it as a beautiful thing. She’s been taking care of herself and her growing baby. ASAP is attending to her every need, definitely treating her like a princess.”

Ronald Fenty, Rihanna’s father, couldn’t be happier for the Grammy winner. “I actually jumped for joy when I heard,” the grandfather-to-be, 68, gushed to Us earlier this month. “She’s always wanted to have kids and she’s going to be an amazing mom.”

