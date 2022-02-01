When Pregnant Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s 1st Baby Is Due: They ‘Can’t Wait’

Coming soon! Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby-to-be will be here before fans know it.

“She’s due this spring,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re both very excited.”

The insider notes that the couple “shared the exciting news with trusted confidants about a month ago,” keeping the 33-year-old Grammy winner’s pregnancy a secret “until they basically couldn’t” anymore.

“Rihanna’s going to be an amazing mother,” the source adds. “She’s had some practice already with her nieces and nephews. She can’t wait to be a mom! … She’s embracing her pregnancy body and sees it as a beautiful thing. She’s been taking care of herself and her growing baby. ASAP is attending to her every need, definitely treating her like a princess.”

The insider says the Barbados native and the rapper, also 33, are “partners for life” who will put “all their energy into raising a healthy baby.” The pair plan to “continue working on music and continue other projects” ahead of their little one’s arrival, but may “take time” away from their careers once they become parents.

News broke of the “Shut Up and Drive” singer’s pregnancy on Monday, January 31. The couple posed for maternity photos in New York City on Friday, January 28, with Rihanna’s bare bump on display.

The announcement came three years after the actress and the New York native first sparked romance rumors. Rocky confirmed their relationship in a May 2021 interview, calling his partner “The One.”

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. … I think when you know, you know,” the “Wild For the Night” rapper told GQ at the time, adding that he planned to “be an incredible, remarkable, overall amazing dad” to a “very fly child” in the future.

In August 2021, another source previously told Us that the record producer and the Savage x Fenty creator are “madly in love” and possibly headed for an engagement.

“There’s no pressure and what matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they’ve got going,” the insider said at the time. “They’re very open with friends that it’s unlike any connection they’ve ever experienced with anyone else. … They don’t need a piece of paper to be happy.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper