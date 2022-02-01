Keeping a secret! Rihanna kept her baby bump under wraps ahead of her Monday, January 31, pregnancy reveal.

The 33-year-old singer posed with partner ASAP Rocky in an outdoor maternity shoot, showing her bare belly in an unbuttoned pink coat and ripped jeans.

The Grammy winner’s celeb friends showed their support on social media, from Cardi B to Camila Cabello. “OMG!!!! Congrats @balgalriri,” the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum, 29, wrote via Instagram Stories, while the former Fifth Harmony member, 24, called the Barbados native a “work of art.”

The “Love on the Brain” singer and Rocky, 33, first sparked romance rumors in 2019, with the New York native gushing about their relationship in a GQ interview two years later.

“[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” the “Praise the Night” rapper said in May 2021. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

Rocky went on to share his fatherhood plans at the time, saying, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child.”

The Savage x Fenty creator, for her part, told British Vogue in March 2020 that she wouldn’t be opposed to single parenthood.

“Hell yeah,” the American Music Award winner said of the possibility. “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong. They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

The actress noted at the time that she hoped to be living “differently” in 10 years with “three or four” kids at home.

The lingerie designer and Rocky are now “both very excited to be parents,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, adding, “ASAP is obsessed with Rihanna and feels he has never loved her more than when she’s pregnant. … Rihanna has wanted to be a mother for many years now and she’s so thrilled it’s finally happening.”

Keep scrolling to see how the mom-to-be hid her pregnancy progress ahead of her maternity shoot.