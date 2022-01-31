Rihanna has a baby on board! And if her announcement outfit is any indication, her maternity style is going to be pretty next level. Because get this: her belly baring look cost more than $29,000.

The 33-year-old Fenty Beauty founder put her bump on full display on Friday, January 28, during a stroll in NYC with ASAP Rocky. While most people were bundled up in hats, scarves and gloves thanks to the freezing temps, the “Diamonds” singer made the statement-making decision to let her stomach peep through her quilted Chanel coat.

The puffer, which was designed by Karl Lagerfeld in 1996, is sold out, but has been found on resale site 1stDibs for $10,672.

Being the fashionista that she is, RiRi obviously didn’t overlook her accessory game. She draped a brooch from LACROIX around her neck. The gold cross, which features large gemstones, has a resale value of $5,500 on DSF Antique Jewelry’s website.

The bling doesn’t stop there though. The Fenty Beauty designer also stunned in a Briony Raymond Vintage Chunky Signet Ring. The jeweler told Us Weekly that the piece has an estimated retail value of $18,500. Rihanna also rocked low-rise jeans and double-strand Chanel belt.

Naturally, fans didn’t waste any time obsessing over the beauty boss’ next-level fashion. “Rihanna & ASAP their baby already won the fashion icon of the century award and it ain’t even born yet,” a person tweeted, while another said, “Literal true fashion of Rihanna’s to go into the Chanel archive for her maternity photos, we are done here.”

Some even believe that the color of the coat might hint that a girl is on the way. “This a gender reveal,” a user questioned, while another added, “Rihanna’s pink coat could be a sign that it’s a girl.”

While our ~ official ~ log of Rihanna’s pregnancy style starts from the second she debuted her bump, the “Pon de Replay” singer did step out just a few days ago during a trip to an NYC Sephora in an equally fashion-forward ‘fit that disguised her belly.

The star rocked a very oversized vintage fur puffer jacket from Jean Paul Gaultier, which she paired with camo-print pants and blinged out Gucci pumps.

We can only imagine that with such stellar style, Rihanna’s first born is going to be one well dressed baby!