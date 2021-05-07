Tress chameleon! Whether she’s rocking a red hue, blunt bangs or going au natural, Rihanna has no fear when it comes to taking different hair colors and cuts for a test run.

The 33-year-old singer switches up her style on the reg, always stepping out with a gorgeous new ‘do and stunning color. But RiRi rarely plays it safe — she’s been taking risks since she first rose to fame.

After stepping into the spotlight thanks to her hit single “Pon de Replay” in 2005, the Fenty Beauty founder wasted no time experimenting with her look. She quickly traded in her soft brown, long locks in favor of an uber-edgy, asymmetrical bob.

She debuted the look — which became the go-to cool-girl cut — at the 2007 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. From there, her transformations kicked into overdrive. Nothing was off limits or unexpected. And spoiler alert: Rihanna rocked every look with ease!

At the 2009 American Music Awards she made our hair dreams come true with a short blonde style that was shaved along the side.

But fast forward a year and RiRi shocked fans once again with a wild style switch up! At the 2010 AMAs, she debuted should-length locks and curly bangs in a gorgeous red hue that matched her Ellie Saab sheer gown.

Skip ahead to 2012, and the “Loud” singer brought out one of her best looks yet! She kept the same lob-length cut and fringe bangs, but dyed her tresses a honey blonde hue — and to this day, the look leaves Us speechless!

The next few years, the star leaned toward tight pixie cuts and generally shorter styles, but by the time the 2017 Grammys rolled around, Rihanna went back to her OG longer locks — this time in an auburn hue that was simply stunning.

Eventually, she dyed her hair dark once again, keeping the length long and the tone the same through 2020. Of course, she had some stellar styles in that time, trying everything from bouncy blowouts to box braids.

But, in May 2021, the star brought back a style that was extremely reminiscent of her 2013 AMAs look: a super short and uber-chic black bob!

To see Rihanna’s many, many hair transformations over the years, keep scrolling, because we’re rounding up her best, wildest and most amazing cuts and colors since she stepped into the spotlight!