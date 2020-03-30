Planning ahead! Rihanna already has big dreams for the next 10 years of her life — and isn’t afraid to make them come true all on her own.

The “We Found Love” singer, 32, opened up about balancing her music career with her booming makeup business in the upcoming May issue of British Vogue and revealed that she’s nearly ready to add one more job to her lengthy résumé: mom.

“I know I will want to live differently. I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em,” the Grammy winner told the publication, describing her 10-year plan in detail. After joking that she’ll be “ancient” by the time her next decade comes around, Rihanna admitted that she wouldn’t be intimidated by the idea of being a single mother, giving an emphatic “hell yeah” to the proposition.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong,'” the Ocean’s 8 star explained. “They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

The “Umbrella” singer’s revelation comes shortly after she split from businessman Hassan Jameel after nearly three years of dating. The pair were first linked to each other in June 2017 and the “polar opposites” had been “great together” before they called it quits in January.

Rihanna and Jameel, 31, kept their relationship relatively private before their split, but the “Diamonds” singer had previously expressed a desire to start a family with her now-ex during a June 2019 profile for Interview magazine. When Sarah Paulson brought up the subject of marriage, Rihanna hesitated before teasing, “We plan and god laughs, right?” The “Love on the Brain” singer also admitted at the time that she wanted to be a mother “more than anything in life.”

The Fenty Beauty founder is notorious for her dedication to every project she tackles, no matter the size. However, she’s hoping to slow things down as she maps out her next steps.

“I’m realizing life is really short,” Rihanna told British Vogue. “When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much … I’m working like this now so that I don’t have to in the future.”