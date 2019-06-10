Rihanna is no longer hiding under her umbrella when it comes to talking about her love life! The “Diamonds” songstress got candid while speaking about her relationship with boyfriend Hassan Jameel during a new interview — and that’s not all she opened up about.

“It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it,” the Barbados native, 31, explained about her new outlook on life to her Ocean’s 8 costar Sarah Paulson in a story published by Interview magazine on Monday, June 10. “If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It’d feel like a chore.”

When asked if she’s in love with her businessman beau, Hassan Jameel, Rihanna told Paulson, 44, “of course” she is — but that doesn’t mean a wedding is set in stone. “Only God knows that, girl,” Rihanna said of whether marriage is in her future. “We plan and God laughs, right?”

Though there is one thing the Grammy winner does hope to become one day — a mother. “More than anything in life,” Rihanna gushed of her hopes to have kids.

Rihanna and Jameel — who have remained notoriously private since they were first linked in June 2017 — were recently spotted celebrating the singer’s birthday at the Los Angeles Lakers game in February.

The couple also stepped out for a dinner date at Dante in Boston on Halloween in 2017. “They were with a couple [of] other folks and Chef Dante de Magistris cooked a feast,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “Rihanna was dressed as Kylo Ren from Star Wars and Hassan was dressed as a penguin. They were all super nice and friendly. Having a lot of fun – lots of joking and laughing!”

The insider noted that the twosome “were canoodling all night.”

Prior to her relationship with the Saudi entrepreneur, Rihanna had a high-profile, tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown and was previously linked to Drake. Despite her rocky past with Brown, 30, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to physically assaulting her, the former couple are now on good terms.

“Chris and Rihanna continue to be in frequent contact with each other,” an insider told Us in November 2018. “They are extremely supportive of each other’s projects. There is a lot of history between the two of them. Rihanna is aware that there will be concern about her friendship with Chris, but she can handle herself.”

