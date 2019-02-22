Something to celebrate! Rihanna spent the day after her 31st birthday watching the L.A. Lakers crush the Houston Rockets with her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.

The “Umbrella” singer, was all smiles as she leaned on the businessman, 30, from their private box at the STAPLES Center in L.A. on Thursday, February 21.

The musician also shared a video of herself doing a victory dance and proclaiming her love for Lebron James on Instagram Stories Thursday. “LEBROOOOONNNN!!!” she captioned the clip.

Radar Online reported that the twosome, who began hooking up in July 2017, were still going strong in January, after the Fenty Beauty founder was spotted on a balcony in Paris with Jameel.

The private pair also stepped out for date night on Halloween 2017, when they were spotted having dinner at Dante in Boston.

“They were with a couple [of] other folks and Chef Dante de Magistris cooked a feast,” a source dished to Us Weekly at the time. “Rihanna was dressed as Kylo Ren from Star Wars and Hassan was dressed as a penguin. They were all super nice and friendly. Having a lot of fun – lots of joking and laughing!”

There was also plenty of heat between the Barbados-born singer and the Saudi entrepreneur. “Rihanna and Hassan were canoodling all night,” the source said.

Prior to dating Jameel, the “We Found Love” crooner was linked to Drake and ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to physically assaulting her in 2009. Us reported in November that the former couple still speak.

“Chris and Rihanna continue to be in frequent contact with each other,” a source told Us. “They are extremely supportive of each other’s projects. There is a lot of history between the two of them. Rihanna is aware that there will be concern about her friendship with Chris, but she can handle herself.”

Jameel, meanwhile, was previously linked to Naomi Campbell.

Scroll through to see the photos from the couple’s outing!