Date night in Beantown! Rihanna and boyfriend Hassan Jameel enjoyed a night out with friends on Tuesday, October 31, in Boston. The “Wild Thoughts” singer and Saudi businessman went to dinner at Dante and then bowling to celebrate Halloween.

Halloween 2017: Celebrity Couples’ Costumes >>>

“They were with a couple other folks and Chef Dante de Magistris cooked a feast,” the source tells Us. “Rihanna was dressed as Kylo Ren from Star Wars and Hassan was dressed as a penguin. They were all super nice and friendly. Having a lot of fun – lots of joking and laughing!”

The source added: “Rihanna and Hassan were canoodling all night. She ordered extra pasta to take home because she said she often gets hungry around 2 a.m.”

Rihanna’s Sexiest Nude Moments >>>

The Grammy winner and Jameel, who is the deputy president and vice chairman of his family’s company, which owns the rights to sell Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia, also went bowling with friends at Lucky Strike Boston “for over an hour.”

“Rihanna topped the scoreboard with several strikes, while her group enjoyed an appetizer sampler from the venue, including buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks and coconut shrimp, along with one of Lucky Strike’s pepperoni pizzas with basil and onions,” an insider said.

Unlikely Celebrity Couples >>>

Us Weekly first reported that Rihanna, who has previously been linked to Chris Brown and Leonardo DiCaprio, started dating Jameel in July 2017. A source told Us at the time the pair “have been hooking up for a few months.” They were first seen together in Ibiza in June, and later photographed making out in the pool of her villa and grabbing coffee.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!