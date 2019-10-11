Rihanna's Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Is Very Smart and Serious





She found love!

The ultra private pair (who first got together in 2017) are “great together,” a source tells Us, in part because of how different they are. The Saudi Arabian businessman, 31, tends to be more “serious,” says the insider, and the “fun and wild” Fenty founder, also 31, balances him out.

“They’re polar opposites, but it works for them,” explains the source. Which is good news, considering the tumult in the star’s relationships with past partners — particularly Chris Brown. Brown was arrested for physically assaulting Rihanna in his car in 2009. “They’re still friends, and have continued to stay in touch and talk,” the source adds. “Chris will always love her, and she’ll always be his No. 1.”

For more on Rihanna and Hassan’s relationship, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

With reporting by Carly Sloane

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!