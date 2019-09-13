Rihanna shut down Cipriani restaurant in Wall Street on Thursday, September 12 for the fifth annual star-studded Diamond Ball. Even though New York Fashion Week just ended, that didn’t stop singers, fashion gurus and actresses from showing up for the red carpet event. Attendees included stars like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani and more!

The glamorous event is undoubtedly an important moment for fashion, but it was born to raise money for individuals in need. The Diamond Ball benefits the entrepreneur’s Clara Lionel Foundation, which was named after the singer’s grandparents and supports communities that need help around the world. It was founded in 2012 and supports educational programs, as well as emergency response programs.

For the do-good event, Rihanna turned heads in a black and white Givenchy gown from the designer’s fall 2019 couture collection. The long-sleeve dress fit the songstress like a dream, hugging her curves and flaring out at the bottom into a mermaid-style with a chic, sheer white hemline. The stunning ensemble was arguably the best way to ring in the new season — just look at that turtleneck.

Obviously, other stars brought their A-game, too. Cardi B wore a pink princess dress that you seriously couldn’t miss from a mile away and Normani basically wore a wedding gown, but, like, the sexiest one you’ve ever seen. Models like Devon Windsor and Karlie Kloss also walked the carpet, showing skin in sultry styles.

Keep scrolling for the 9 best fashion moments from the 2019 Diamond Ball red carpet!