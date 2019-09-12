As the spring-summer 2020 New York Fashion Week comes to an end, Us Weekly celebrated in style at the 2019 Most Stylish New Yorkers party. And in true Us fashion, it was a star-studded affair.

On Wednesday, September 11, celebrities like Lil’ Kim, Cara Santana and La La Anthony slayed on the red carpet as they were honored for their standout style at Moxy East Village’s Cathédrale.

All together 17 fashion-lovers were honored during Wednesday evening’s event, which was sponsored by ChapStick, Bioré and Smirnoff. Everyone from Hollywood insiders such as Micaela Erlanger who styles everyone from Blake Lively to Lupita Nyong’o, to the Instagram famous like Nam Vo, who’s known for her “dewy dumpling glow,” to straight-up movie and TV stars like Santana and Anthony, was recognized for their contributions.

Then there were other attendees like Luann de Lesseps, Rachel Lindsay and AnnaLynne McCord who simply showed their support (and their style chops). But no matter if they were there to support the honorees or to be honored, the fashion game was strong (because, of course!).

Santana looked like a modern-day goddess in a pleated white dress with a cape worn sideways while Anthony sizzled in an animal print formfitting minidress. However, Lil’ Kim’s textured number had to be a standout ensemble.

