New York Fashion Week is in full swing and Us Weekly is getting ready to celebrate the most fashionable stars in the city with its annual Most Stylish New Yorkers Party. Happening on September 11, 2019 in NYC, the big night will include lots of show-stopping fashion looks — and so many noteworthy celebrity style moments!

At the top of our list are fashion lovers like actress La La Anthony and celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger. Anthony — Kim Kardashian’s BFF — is no stranger to major fashion collabs and is a fashion influencer with a casual 9.3 followers on the ‘gram. Erlanger is a stylist to the world’s biggest celebrities like Blake Lively, Lupita Nyong’o, Meryl Streep and so many more!

These celebs will be honored at the event, along with Instagram-famous makeup artist Nam Vo, celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway, head of J.Crew women’s design Chris Benz, social-media famous DJ Pamela Tick and a whole host of other stars, influencers and glam pros. With a total of 17 honorees, there’s surely some of your favorite New Yorkers in the mix!

Don’t forget to come back tomorrow for a look inside the star-studded bash! Keep on reading and scrolling for a look at Us Weekly’s most stylish New Yorkers of 2019!