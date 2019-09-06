Fashion Month is upon Us and to kick it off is the beloved New York Fashion Week.

Beginning on Thursday, September 5, designers are showing lines for the Spring-Summer 2020 season. And with hot runway shows comes hot celebs.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

A-listers like Zendaya and Yara Shahidi have been spotted out and about at parties such as The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards. Style stars are also appearing in droves with new supermodels like Bella Hadid and Sara Sampaio mixing it up with fashion OGs like Kate Moss and Maye Musk.

As gorgeous as the clothes on the runway are these celebs are also seriously bringing it with some standout looks that we’re obsessing over.

Moss was classy and chic at the fashion awards, donning a sheer black floor-length dress with an oversized belt around the waist. Shahidi also attended the event, giving Us ‘90s vibes in a shiny pink halter top with a pleated teal skirt, while Zendaya rocked a look that was modern sophistication complete with a velvet maroon pantsuit with a matching cap.

Sampaio really brought the heat at the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Intense launch party in a slinky black slip dress, which she paired with a killer red lip.

And those are just from day one.

From the front rows to the streets, keep scrolling to see all the top celebrity looks from NYFW spring-summer 2020.