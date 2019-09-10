



Kylie Jenner has big news and it surprisingly isn’t a new beauty launch. The cosmetics guru just announced on Instagram that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are going to be starring in an issue of Playboy Magazine.

The big news came when she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, September 10, posing totally nude with her semi-clothed boyfriend and Stormi Webster’s dad. In the photo, she wore nothing but a beige cowboy hat and showed off her backside for the world. In the right hand corner of the photo, there’s an outline of the widely recognized Playboy bunny logo to prove that this whole thing is really, truly happening.

Scott didn’t go naked, but he posed shirtless a pair of blue jeans, showing off his tattoos and abs. He also sported a gold watch and a silver chain necklace.

She captioned the Instagram photo — which gained over one million likes in a matter of minutes — “When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon.” Naturally, fans freaked out over social media. “I just screamed in class, everyone was looking at me,” wrote one excited fan. Khloe Kardashian left three comments on the photo, starting with “Ohhhhhhhhh good morning!” She followed that comment with “Wow,” and then “Shhhooooookkt.”

Notorious Jenner superfan Johnny Cyrus commented, “I can’t wait for this!!!! Playboy is so legendary. 😍😍😍 you guys look amazing here.” Other followers agreed, giving his comment over 1,000 “likes” in under ten minutes.

The Kardashians aren’t strangers to PlayBoy. Kim Kardashian posed for the magazine way back in 2007, despite being hesitant at first. Kris Jenner ultimately convinced Kim to do the photoshoot, resulting in that iconic clip of Kris saying, “Kim, you’re doing amazing, sweetie,” while Kim posed nearly naked for the camera.

Stay tuned, Kylie lovers! According to the new Playboy model, there’s more content coming soon.

