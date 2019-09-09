Jonathan Cheban (a.k.a. @Foodgod on the ‘gram as well as Kim Kardashian’s best friend) hasn’t been holding back when it comes to finding the best food spots in NYC — or showing off his eccentric style at some of the biggest shows and events at New York Fashion Week.

The Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show Was a Diverse, Star-Studded Event for the Books

The socialite and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is certainly a busy guy, but he hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to trying out bold fashion looks. Cheban turned heads while attending various shows and events during New York Fashion Week, like The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, an Alexander Wang event, the Jeremy Scott SS20 fashion show and more! And from a Louis Vuitton vest to diamond chains, he’s been pulling together stand-out pieces and wearing them in unexpected ways.

Real-Life Couple Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Star in Campaign for the Kooples Fall-Winter Collection 2019

Scroll through to check out some of Cheban’s recent outfits, below!