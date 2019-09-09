



Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse just took the phrase #CoupleGoals to the next level, starring in a new campaign for European fashion brand The Kooples.

The Kooples (which is French slang for “couples”) has a knack for featuring real-life couples in its fashion campaigns — how’s that for keeping it real in advertising?

The Kooples officially announced Palvin and Sprouse as brand ambassadors via Instagram on September 8 with a photo of the two lovebirds wearing the brand’s fall-winter 2019 collection. According to The Kooples, the new collection is inspired by the city of New York, featuring a neutral color palette and chic patterns.

“A glamorous couple who share an independent spirit, Barbara and Dylan are the perfect match not only for each other, but for The Kooples – which, in celebrating these effortlessly cool lovers, goes back to its very origins,” said the brand. “The two new muses reflect and embody the sex appeal and rockstar attitude that is the essence of the brand. Individually they are aspirational, but in this forthcoming campaign and collaboration, they become iconic.”

In the photos and video posted on Instagram, the two debuted a few different sophisticated pieces. Palvin donned a leopard-print fur coat paired with fishnets and black boots, while Sprouse wore a patterned button-up and black leather jacket.

The brand originally teased the collaboration on Saturday, September 7, on Instagram with the caption, “Can you feel the close bond and palpable chemistry of our new FW19 muses? See you tomorrow, 1PM (Paris Time) to discover their faces!”

Palvin and Sprouse have been dating as of July 2018. Since then, they’ve posed for photos together on the red carpet, have traveled the world together and have moved into an apartment with an amazing view in New York City. So now, it makes sense that the stylish power couple is bursting into the fashion scene, full speed ahead.

Head to TheKooples.com to shop the new collection so you and your boo can become the next big trendsetting power couple.

