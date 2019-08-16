



Victoria’s Secret model and vlogger Emily DiDonato is just like Us. She loves a pumpkin pie-scented exfoliating mask, has a $4 lip balm in every single bag she owns and is, quite frankly, a skin care obsessee.

In her recent video created for Harper’s Bazaar’s “Go to Bed With Me” series, the 28-year-old walked us through her nightly routine, which starts with the model throwing her hair up in a simple bun with a scrunchie (#relatable).

DiDonato begins her routine by washing her face with Drunk Elephant Jelly Cleanser, which does a good job of taking off all of her makeup at the end of the day. “I always rinse with cold water.” she says. “When I rinse with hot water, it tends to make my skin more red and flushed.”

“If I don’t get all of my makeup off, that’s when I’ll go in with a makeup remover [wipe]. I do tend to try and stay away from makeup remover [wipes] because I don’t like to tug at my skin with these cloths — but if I need to, I’ll do it,” she explains, while clutching a pack of Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes.

Next, DiDonato masks, but only if she thinks her skin needs some extra love. “If my skin is feeling particularly dry or if I have some flaking skin, I’ll do a mask. I’ll do the Summer Friday’s Exfoliant Mask. I love this one because it has Vitamin C in it and basically smells like pumpkin pie. It makes my skin really smooth, really soft and really glowy.”

The next step in DiDonato’s routine involves a prescription retinol cream from her dermatologist, Tretinoin .05% Cream. “When I turned 24 or 25, I asked my dermatologist what I should be doing and she recommended this, which is actually for acne treatment, but I use it for anti-aging,” she explains. “Beware, this will make your skin very dry so I only use this two to three times a week and after I use it, I have to layer on moisturizing products. But it has helped me with fine lines and wrinkles — I’m into it!”

From there, the brunette beauty cocktails two Vitamin-C products together: Pai Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil and SkinCeuticals Serum 15 AOX+. “Vitamin C is amazing because it helps brighten the skin, helps even out skin tone, helps with fine lines and wrinkles. It’s awesome and such a multitasking ingredient.” She applies about a half a vial of each into the palm of her hand and then applies it in an upward motion. (Note that you will definitely want to consult with a dermatologist before using a retinol, let alone combining it with a Vitamin C product).

After layering on yet another moisturizing concoction to finish her complexion routine, she gives her lips a boost of hydration with lip balm, specifically Maybelline Baby Lips in Quenched. “I have this in every single purse. This is another one of those products I’d want on a desert island,” she says.

The final steps in the stunner’s nightly routine include a handful of different essential oils. She applies castor oil to her lash line and brows in hopes that one day she will wake up with brows like Cara Delevingne. And finally, she tackles any breakouts with a dab of tea tree oil.

As mentioned, we highly recommend speed dialing your derm before tackling a routine with such strong ingredients as this one. Clearly, it works for DiDonato, though, because her skin looks really, really good.

