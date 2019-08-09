



Supermodel Lais Ribeiro has a “very simple” nighttime skin care routine that she just shared with Harper’s Bazaar as part of the brand’s “Go to Bed With Me” series. Wearing an on-trend leopard nightgown, the 28-year old Victoria’s Secret Angel unveils the seven products she uses every night for hydrated, blemish-free skin.

“My skin is a combination of dry and oily” Ribeiro explains in the video, adding that she uses products that help to balance out these specific skin concerns. She starts by using Pond’s Original Makeup Remover Wipes followed by Fresh Soy Cleanser, which she usually uses in the shower on wet skin.

The model continues with the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Foil Mask, which she applies to dry skin. “It says to leave on for 10-15 minutes, but I leave it on when I’m watching TV,” she says as she carefully applies the silver two-piece foil mask onto her face.

“My routine is really simple because I get a lot of products, but [when] I try a lot of products on my face it doesn’t go well. Sometimes I get pimples all over the place.” For that reason, Ribeiro sticks to this regimen for consistently good skin.

After taking off the mask, she grabs her pretty Herbivore Rose Quartz Facial Roller. “For me, [facial rollers] work! It takes away all the puffiness off my face. It’s really good before makeup, as well!” She rolls it on the center of her forehead, under her eyes and along her chin.

Next, the model uses two products from celeb-loved brand Is Clinical. She starts with the brand’s Youth Complex and taps it under her eyes, claiming that it’s super helpful for dark spots. For a big dose of moisturizer, she uses a small amount of Is Clinical Repairative Moisture Emulsion all over her face.

“My body is dry, so I put on moisturizer,” she says, reaching for Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. “It’s one of my favorites. It smells really, really good.” She then picks up Costa Brazil Kaya Jungle Firming Oil to show us how she creates her own skin care concoction. “Mix them together and then apply on your body. You’ll be glowing the next day!”

For the last step in Ribeiro’s routine, she sweeps Bite Beauty Agave + Nighttime Lip Therapy onto her lips for moisture and then heads to bed! Who knew that’s all it takes to get ready for bed like a supermodel?

