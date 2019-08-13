Even Chrissy Teigen has her limits! Though the star is known for her adventurous palate and willingness to eat just about anything, there’s one food the 33-year-old simply can’t stand.

During a YouTube interview for Foreo, a Swedish company that makes facial cleansing brushes, Teigen was asked if there was a food she wouldn’t eat but would put on her face. “The only thing I won’t eat in this entire world is beets, basically,” she declared. “And I don’t think I’d put it on my face.”

Proving that her fearless streak extends beyond eating, the Bring the Funny judge added: “But I’d put anything else on my face. Anything.”

Though it might sound weird to put food on your face in the hopes of looking fresher and younger, plenty of beauty companies have hopped on the food-related skincare trend in recent years. For example, Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Sleeping Mask has a devout following and hundreds of five-star reviews, as does the brand’s Pineapple-C Bright Serum.

However, when Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Skin earlier this year and debuted a walnut face scrub, the unusual product was met with plenty of backlash despite the fact that the 22-year-old called it her “secret to a fresh face” and said she uses it two to three times a week.

“This must be a joke walnut face scrub is SO bad for your skin!” one naysayer wrote. “2-3 times a week?” Added another: “We stopped using walnut face scrubs two decades ago.”

Still, when Us Weekly consulted cosmetic chemist Jim Hammer, he deemed the backlash “an awful lot of hysteria here over nothing,” and called Jenner’s scrub, which claims to be a fine powder, an “excellent choice.”

While Teigen didn’t offer her thoughts on any Kylie Skin products, she did have opinions on some skincare trends she just can’t get behind. “I think it’s absurd to do the jade rollers, or that crystal or stone,” she declared, referencing the emerging trend that claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines. “I think it’s amazing that people think that rose quartz on a rollerball is going to infuse your skin with some sort of energy from the rose quartz. That’s ridiculous to me.”

Added the Cravings author: “A stone isn’t going to infuse itself into your skin. I see people doing it and it kills me, but maybe it’s all in the mind. I have no idea, but I don’t believe in that stuff.”

