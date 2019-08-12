



Sure, Georgia Fowler is a stunning Victoria’s Secret Model, but there are some simple beauty rituals the 27-year-old practices to help get her there.

The New Zealand-born beauty sat down with Stylish on Thursday, August 8, at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood while celebrating being the face of Azzaro’s new fragrance, Wanted Girl, and dished on the easy tips she practices to feel her best.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018: All the Hottest Afterparty Fashion

One of the main reasons she keeps her routine effortless is due to the example set by her mother and grandmother while growing up.

“They’re pretty au natural down home… I guess that’s what I took away from them. You use makeup to enhance your features, don’t ever use it to cover yourself up,” she said.

During the summertime, Fowler’s beauty regimen is super laid-back — and only requires four items!

“I love a brow gel and I love to stick my brows up,” the model revealed. “I also love a little lip gloss. I’ve actually gotten back into it. Clarins has a really good one that has a hint of color without being too obvious. … I often put the lip gloss on my eyelids as well or my cheek bones, even if it has a tint of hint of pink or coral,” she added.

Her biggest piece of advice when it comes to applying makeup: “Make sure your foundation or your concealer is the right color and if you don’t need it, don’t need to put it on. I put makeup on where it’s necessary.”

Justin Bieber, Jessica Alba and More Stars’ Favorite Natural Beauty Products

Other than her minimal makeup necessities, Fowler also never leaves the house without a spritz of perfume and mini bottle of it.

“My dad used to travel a lot, so every time he would come home, he would pick a perfume up from a duty-free shop, so my sister and I had full shelves of them. I remember also going and stealing my mom’s and my nana’s too,“ she admitted.

As for her favorite scent right now, Fowler can’t get enough of Azzaro’s Wanted Girl. “It can be taken from day to night. It’s quite fresh and floral, but then it has that sensual dulce de leche undertone to it. The Azzaro Wanted Girl is sexy, but is also so fun, playful and endearing, so it’s a good mix of it all,” Fowler told Stylish.

9 New Fragrances to Try for Fall 2018

And it certainly makes her feel sexier after she sprays it on. “You know, it’s funny, you feel like you could give a little shoulder to the cute boy in the corner or you could take it out onto the dance floor and I’m sure you’ll turn some heads… or noses,” she joked.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!