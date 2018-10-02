Marilyn Monroe once said, “There are no women who do not like perfume, there are women who have not found their scent.” And for those who fall into the latter camp, fall 2018 is ripe with new fragrance offerings for every taste and preference that are bound to have you on your way to finding your signature.

If the switch to autumn’s cooler temps already has you dreaming of summer 2019, Jo Malone’s Jo Loves has released a scent she formulated specifically for herself that is a slightly spicier take on your favorite warm-weather citrus. If a tried-and-true classic is what you’re after, the crimson-clad collector’s edition of Chanel No. 5 is as much an art piece as an iconic perfume. And then there are rich and moodier options from Tom Ford, Kilian, Louis Vuitton and more than will envelope you in warmth just like your favorite fall sweater.

