



The TommyNow Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger show was one of the most talked about events of New York Fashion Week this season— and for a good reason. It was fun, inclusive and seriously gorgeous.

At the Apollo Theater on Sunday, September 8, the spring-summer 2020 fashion show was a giant spectacular that looked like it could be the set of a movie based in the ’70s.

NYFW Spring-Summer 2020 Celebrity Fashion From the Front Row to the Street

With three building fronts and stoops setting the scene, actors posed against the backdrop while dancers and trumpet players spilled out onto the actual streets. There were also lots of vintage cars, one of which was driven right through the audience to park center stage, according to Fashionista.

Attendees included A-listers such as Meghan Trainor, Jameela Jamil, Indya Moore, Bella and Gigi Hadid along with the latter’s rumored-to-be-beau Tyler Cameron.

Although it was the couple’s first official public appearance together, they came separately and didn’t sit together. The Bachelorette alum was one of the first to arrive, while the Hadid sisters got there about 30 minutes after and headed to the front row after being swarmed by photographers and fans.

Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira also showed support for their cast mate.

Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira Talks Body Confidence and Styling Her Character Kat Hernandez

As for the spring-summer 2020 collection itself, the line featured retro-inspired numbers like bell-bottom suits, pleated midi skirts and textured prints.

“I’ve always been inspired by the effortless glamour of [the ’70s] and I think with the last collection that displayed that,” Zendaya told USA Today. “I just wanted to hone in a little more and refine it a little bit more and bring in a lot of tailoring and structured pieces. Because it’s fall, I can have a little bit more fun with coats and layers and heavier materials.”

In a “daytime disco” makeup look created by celebrity artist Sir John for Lancome, all of these stunning and cool pieces were worn by a diverse cast of models as they danced, strutted and sang their way down the runway.

“I think it was important that I think every woman in my family felt like they could wear my clothes, and that’s who I made it for,” she told the publication. “Size inclusivity was a huge point for me and also for it to be reflected on the runway, as well, so we have incredible, beautiful models that everyone is going to see. I just wanted everyone to be represented.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!