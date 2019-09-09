Is there anything better than seeing Real Housewives supporting Real Housewives?

On Sunday, September 8, the ladies really showed up for Real Housewife of Beverly Hills’ star Kyle Richards as she debuted her new resort collection on the NYFW runway.

Co-created with designer Shahida Clayton, the playful and colorful designs were walked down the catwalk by fellow housewives, including Denise Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Lisa Rinna.

“Oh my God. So many friends,” she told Us backstage before the show. “I’m so excited to see them!” All the Bravo stars even all had one thing in common: chic low ponytails, which were created using the GHD Platinum + Styler.

But that wasn’t all she was excited about. The collection itself was a big deal to the 50-year-old reality star and she hopes others will be just as enthused as her. “I want people to be really excited and love everything we’ve done,” she said. “There’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears put into it.”

This included staying up until all hours of the night, including 5:30 AM the morning of the show. “I mean, Shahida was in India and getting this turned around so fast, it’s absolutely crazy and I mean, nobody has slept,” she said. “I just hope that people really love it, think it’s beautiful. And that they have fun because it’s happy and colorful.”

Alongside the Housewives, other supports walked the runway including her close friend Faye Resnick and two daughters, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky, who she said were quite nervous.

“They’re not models so, it’s been really tense but exciting,” she said. “It’s hard as a mom … it’s not like I am the best walker myself, so I’m like, ‘Just copy the models. Just copy whatever they’re doing, girls. Stand tall.’”

Richards’ nieces Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild also supported her from the sidelines, while Rinna’s daughters, Dehlilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, cheered on their mom and her friends.

