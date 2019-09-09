



“Fantastic so far,” the Halloween actress, 50, told Us Weekly at the Kyle Richards X Shahida Clayton NYFW event held at Pier 59 on Sunday, September 8. “Just starting to get to know them, but it’s new so, time will tell.”

As for if Richards is getting close to either Beauvais, 52, or Sutton yet, the former child star said it’s too “early” and noted that “they’re new to the group.” Plus, it’s “hard to tell” what they’ll add to the upcoming season.

Bravo announced the casting of The Jamie Foxx Show alum in late August. Beauvais will make history as the first African American Housewife in the franchise.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” she said in a statement at the time. “Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today.”

Weeks prior, Us Weekly broke the news that Stracke, a renowned party planner and close pal of RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna, would be joining the cast.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a mother to three children who is also deeply committed to my efforts in philanthropy, my life is a balancing act. There is a lot going on in the best way possible and I strive to pursue all of my passions to the fullest,” Sutton told The Daily Dish of her new role. “I am excited to share my true loves of art and fashion design, and open the doors to my world. I am looking forward to this ride and where this journey takes me. Fun times ahead for this Southern Belle in Southern California!”

Rinna, Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne are all set to return for season 10 of the hit Bravo reality show. Longtime castmate Lisa Vanderpump, however, officially quit the show in June.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in 2020.

