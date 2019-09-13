



Kim Kardashian may have just revealed one of her most hilarious secrets yet and we cannot stop laughing.

When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 11, she played a game where she had to show the audience and camera the last thing she Googled.

“Oh my god you guys, this is so embarrassing!” she said before sharing. “Do I have to?”

So what was this mortifying thing? “Is shapewear with a pee hole better?”

As the host held in his laughter the reality star rushed to explain the slightly confusing search.

“I just launched Skims and I’ve been debating if I need a pee hole in certain of the things,” she said before sharing an even more personal little secret.

“Under a dress to like the Emmys or whatever, I would try to use the pee hole and then you pee all over yourself,” she said. “It doesn’t work half the time anyway!”

“I think you’re the only person that Googled that,” Fallon teased, to which she responded, “This is such a legit question.”

She isn’t wrong! While it would be easier to have a hole to pee through instead of having to take everything off to remove the full-body shapewear, it’s probably not worth wetting yourself.

Plus, the solutionwear line sold well without it. Sources told TMZ on Wednesday that the collection sold roughly $2 million in product within the first few minutes after going live. For context, similar undergarment brand, Spanx, made $4 million in profits in its first year.

The excitement for Skims was unprecedented. Before the collection even dropped, the website crashed there were so many people on it. And then the line sold out in minutes. Now the founders team is working hard to ensure there’s more product to go around.

