



Mariah Carey just gave Us a real-life Target meme and we are here for it.

On September 11, the 49-year-old songstress posted a photo to Instagram of her and her daughter, Monroe, at the retail store. While the “We Belong Together” singer stood next to the shopping cart in an all black ensemble that is way cuter than anything we’ve ever worn to the store, her 8-year-old is shown sitting in the cart looking around ready to go.

“Me: pick anywhere in the world you want to go to for a shopping spree. My daughter:” she wrote in the caption accompanying the photo of them ready to indulge at Target.

This hilarious post is of course a reference to all those Target memes on social media. For example, one popular one is a picture of a person pushing two shopping carts that reads, “Goes to Target to buy a pen,” at the top, and, “$3,456 later,” underneath the photo.

Her dad, Nick Cannon, seemed to see it coming, as he commented, “Exactly!!! That’s my daughter!!!”

Fans were also quite amused by this adorable and relatable post.

“Celebrities. They are just like us,” wrote one person. “Queen of shopping at target,” said another. “Even though you have over 500M dollars.”

But it wasn’t only fans who were loving it, A-listers closest to the star also got a kick out of the snap. Andy Cohen also chimed in. “Best ad for Target I’ve ever seen,” he said, while Katharine McPhee wrote, “Humble queen!”

“Oh don’t tell me yal target bandits.,” Jennifer Hudson wrote. “Like me and my boys!!!!!” Great, guess we have to keep an eye out for two queens next time we’re at the retailer.

Even Target got in on the action with a funny little reference to the mega star’s smash hit. “We belong together,” the company wrote.

