Mark your calendars! On Saturday, September 14, Target is releasing its 20th Anniversary Collection featuring 20 iconic designer collaborations of the past.

Adidas and Nice Kicks Pay Tribute to Woodstock With a Limited-Edition Tie-Dye Sneaker

The brand first announced the news about the limited-edition collection on August 1, revealing that it’s bringing back a casual 300 items. To fuel your excitement, and consequently reignite any anxiety caused by your past shopping experiences, Target has released the official lookbook of its designer pieces.

The special collection is made up of replicas of the original items previously released by the designers. That means you can score items from Jason Wu, Rodarte, Hunter, Lilly Pulitzer, Stephen Burrows, Zac Posen and more. Consider this is your chance to redeem yourself from the last time your favorite designer’s pieces sold out faster than you could say “Target.”

And as always, the collection remains budget-friendly. Prices range from $7 to $160, depending on the brand and style. For example, Hunter bags will cost between $20 to $50, Jason Wu styles will be between $30 to $40 and Lilly Pulitzer pieces range from $20 to $44. Doesn’t get much better than this, right?

Meghan Markle’s Go-to Maternity Brand Hatch Is Relaunching Its Denim Collection

“This Anniversary Collection takes our guests on a nostalgic journey through our designer collaboration history where they can discover products that they’ll fall in love with all over again, or for some, for the very first time,” says Rick Gomez, executive vice president of Target. “We’re so proud of this 20th Anniversary Collection and look forward to continuing to bring our guests more incredible, inspiring and affordable design they can’t find anywhere else.”

Pro-tip: You’re going to want to get in line at your local Target location in the wee hours of the morning — or log on early if you’re determined to avoid the in-store madness. Pieces are available until supplies last and you can basically scoop up as much as you want, just no more than five of the same exact piece!

Keep scrolling for a sneak peek of what you can add to your cart from the 20th Anniversary Sale.