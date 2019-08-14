



Tie-dye is having a major moment, as proven by celebrities who are embracing the colorful trend like Rita Ora, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B and North West — just to name a handful.

And now, you can wear the tie-dye trend on your feet, too, thanks to the new sneaker created by Adidas and fan-favorite shoe destination Nice Kicks. Together they designed the Nice Kicks x Adidas Ultra Boost Woodstock running sneaker that we expect to sell out in a flash.

The brands redesigned the classic Adidas Ultraboost sneaker with a bright spiral rainbow pattern to align with the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival, which originally took place from August 15-17, 1969, in Bethel, New York. More specifically, it’s meant to honor the hippie feel of the festival in its first year.

As an extra special touch to honor Woodstock, the concert logo depicting a little bird sitting on the neck of a guitar is impressed on the tongue of one of the two sneakers.

“The shoe pays homage to the hippie movement and reminds everyone the original message of coming together in hopes for a brighter and more peaceful future,” says the brand in a press release. Wear ‘em to the gym, to your next music festival or keep them in pristine shape by saving them for special occasions.

The colorful kicks officially launch on August 17 in Nice Kick stores and shopnicekicks.com for $180. Get them while you can to show your love for the tie-dye trend, plus peace, love, music — and Woodstock.

