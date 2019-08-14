<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cardi B is at it again! Last month, the rapper teamed up with Reebok to launch a commercial that was the perfect combination of odd and hilarious. In that video, Cardi B’s acrylic nails develop magical superpowers that grow on command. Now, the Bronx native is sharing the importance of staying true to her “weird self” with the launch of her Meet You There Collection — with a special campaign video to go along with it.

In the clip, the Reebok ambassador describes how the Bronx and her friends have influenced her unique personal style, which is similar to that of the trendy streetwear-meets-gym pieces in the brand’s new collection. As for what makes her stand out a little extra — that accent! — Cardi B says, “A lot of people always talk about how I talk — I have a really deep accent. I started feeling really insecure about it, but it’s like nah, forget it. I gotta be real with myself all the time. That’s something I gotta do to stay me.”

Dutiful Cardi fans probably remember the hilarious and relatable videos the star used to frequently post to the ‘gram. “I just thought I was weird because everyone keep telling me I’m weird,” she says. “But when I started doing videos on Instagram and so many people claimed they relate to me, I was like I guess there was a lot of weird people out there!” she laughs.

The Meet You There Collection perfectly embodies what Cardi B stands for: being equal parts bold and cool. The pieces are designed for both men and women to take you from the gym straight to your next activity. Whether you’re looking for a cool two-piece set to debut at your next fitness class or a color blocked pullover to throw on right after, there’s surely something to match with your personal style.

The Meet You There Collection features an inclusive range of sizes from XXS-XXXL and prices range from $25-$70.

Scroll through for a peak of the collection, featuring the amazing Cardi B herself.