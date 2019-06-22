All that glitters! Cardi B posted a steamy photo on Friday, June 21, in which she was wearing nothing but fishnet stockings, a corset and ‘diamond’ pasties covering her breasts.

“Diamond likes to wear @fenty lingerie #HUSTLERS,” the 26-year-old rapper captioned the Instagram pic that was shot seemingly from her dressing room on the Hustlers movie set. Cardi was also sporting silver lace-up heels and star-shaped earrings.

The singer is part of the Lorene Scafaria-directed film, which is based on New York Magazine’s 2015 “The Hustlers at Scores” article, and follows a group of former strip club employees who attempt to steal money from their Wall Street clients. Cardi will costar alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Lili Reinhart.

In April, Reinhart shared a snap of her balancing on a pole upsidedown. “Really nailing this whole pole thing,” the 22-year-old actress wrote via Instagram Story. “#Hustlers.” The Riverdale star wore a black tank top, matching shorts and high heels.

J. Lo has also been vocal about her part in the flick. Her fiancé Alex Rodriguez revealed in March that she “transforms” into a different person in the film.

“This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, Hustlers. I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!!” the former baseball player wrote on Instagram. “She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us. @jlo #hustlers.”

And the movie isn’t the only stripper-related run-in that Cardi’s had lately. On Friday, a grand jury indicted her on several felony counts for an alleged attack at a New York strip club in August 2018. The charges include intent to cause serious physical injury, along with harassment, criminal solicitation and conspiracy.

The arraignment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25.

