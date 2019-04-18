If only the Southside Serpents could see her now! Lili Reinhart is perfecting her pole dancing skills on the set of her upcoming movie, Hustlers.

“Really nailing this whole pole thing,” the 22-year-old Riverdale star wrote on Thursday, April 18, via Instagram Story. “#Hustlers.”

In the sexy snap, Reinhart is upside down on a pole while wearing a black tank top, matching shorts and high heels. The film, which follows a group of former strip club employees who attempt to steal money from their Wall Street clients, also stars Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles. Reinhart’s Riverdale character, Betty Cooper, let down her ponytail and danced on the pole during season 2 of the CW show.

Alex Rodriguez, meanwhile, revealed last month that his fiancée “transforms” into a different person in the film, which is based on New York Magazine’s 2015 “The Hustlers at Scores” article.

“This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, Hustlers. I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!!” the former baseball player wrote on March 24. “She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project.”

He added: “Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us. @jlo #hustlers.”

The “Jenny From the Block” singer announced Hustlers’ release date on Tuesday, April 16. “Thass right SEPTEMBER 13,” Lopez captioned a video of herself filming at Bergdorfs via Instagram. “@hustlersmovie coming to a theater near you. 💰”

While the film will mark Cardi’s acting debut, the rapper came under fire for admitting that she “robbed” and “drugged” men while working as a stripper before her career took off.

“So I’m seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt like I needed to do to make a living,” Cardi said in a lengthy statement shared on March 26 via Instagram. “I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit [SIC] a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s-—t.”

“Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive,” she continued. “The men I spoke about in my live were men that I dated, that I was involved with. Men that were conscious, willing, and aware,” she concluded. “I have a past that I can’t change. We all do.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!