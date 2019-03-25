Alex Rodriguez is a proud husband-to-be! The former New York Yankees player shared a sweet message to his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, before the first day of her new gig.

“This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, ‘Hustlers,’” Rodriguez, 43, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, March 24, alongside a photo of himself cuddling with Lopez, 49, on a golf course. “I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!!”

J. Lo, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles are among the star-studded cast members from the upcoming movie, which follows a group of former strip club employees who attempt to steal money from their Wall Street clients. It is based on New York Magazine’s “The Hustlers at Scores” article.

“She’s been working so hard lately,” Rodriguez told his 2.6 million Instagram followers of Lopez. “I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us. @jlo #hustlers.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s latest casting is not the only thing she has been celebrating: Earlier this month, the former athlete proposed to her in the Bahamas after two years of dating. “She said yes,” he gushed on Instagram on March 9 alongside a photo of Lopez’s estimated $1.4 million diamond ring.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Shades of Blue alum “didn’t know” Rodriguez was planning a proposal. “They’ve talked about marriage and have always planned to spend the rest of their lives together, but they were so happy with exactly how things were, they weren’t sure if they wanted to go down that road,” the source explained. “It’s almost like they didn’t want to jinx it.”

That said, the source told Us that “marriage is something that became important to both of them and their kids.”

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 11, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!