Cardi B turned herself in to authorities on Monday, October 1, after a fight at a strip club in the Queens borough of New York City, the New York Police Department confirms to Us Weekly.

A public information officer from the NYPD tells Us that the incident occurred at Angels Strip Club at approximately 3 a.m. on August 29. Two women, ages 21 and 23, “were attacked with chairs, bottles and other items,” the PIO says.

TMZ reports that the “I Like It” rapper, 25, will be charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. According to the website, she allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders, Baddie Gi and Jade, the latter of whom she believed slept with her husband, Offset.

“She is in the company of her counsel and detectives, and is being interviewed,” the NYPD PIO tells Us.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Cardi (real name Belcalis Almanzar) has made headlines for fighting. She previously had a brief scuffle with Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on September 7.

“Cardi came in swearing and shouting,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “Nicki just stood there and was cool. She did not flinch. Cardi was throwing punches, trying to get Nicki, and then threw a shoe at her.”

The former stripper was escorted out of the New York Fashion Week event by security guards. She later claimed on Instagram that Minaj, 35, made comments about her “abilities to take care of” her 2-month-old daughter, Kulture, whom she shares with Offset, 26. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper called the fight “mortifying and humiliating” on the September 10 episode of her Beats 1 show Queen Radio before rebutting that she “would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting.”

Cardi performed at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in NYC’s Central Park on Saturday, September 29, for her first full concert since giving birth to Kulture in July. Her set featured hits such as “Bodak Yellow,” “Be Careful” and “MotorSport.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Cardi’s rep and Angels Strip Club for comment.

