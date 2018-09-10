Setting the record straight! After Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got caught up in a massive brawl at a New York Fashion Week event this weekend, the “Chun-Li” rapper says Cardi was mistaken to think she had been criticizing her parenting skills.

The 35-year-old addressed the incident on the Monday, September 10, episode of her Beats 1 show Queen Radio.

“Let me just say this,” she began. “The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and humiliating to go through in front of the upper echelon … people who have their lives together. The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion I will never forget. I was mortified. I could not believe how humiliating it all felt … how we made ourselves look.”

Minaj denied Cardi’s accusations that she criticized the 25-year-old’s parenting. “I wanna say that I would never discuss anyone’s child … I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. It’s so crazy to me that people always need to make [me] the bad guy. When you have to say that I said or did something that I never said or did … I am not a clown. That’s clown s—t.”

The MC also claimed Cardi calls black women roaches and monkeys. “You calling black women roaches, you getting girls beat up because of what your man doing,” she added. “Real bitches never do that. You never attack the woman. You take that up with your f—king man”

The previous day, Minaj posted a selfie video in which she’s listening to “Hard White,” the track of hers that fans think is a diss track against Cardi B.

“Unlike a lot of these hoes whether wack or lit / At least I can say I wrote every rap I spit,” Minaj raps at one part in the track, potentially referencing the number of co-writing credits Cardi has racked up.

Elsewhere in the song, Minaj raps that she “ain’t never play the ho position” and “ain’t ever have to strip to get the pole position,” perhaps calling out Cardi’s past as a stripper.

In an April interview on Beats 1, however, the 10-time Grammy nominee seemed surprised by the speculation that “Hard White” was a diss track. She said at the time that she had written the song a year and a half ago.

As Us Weekly reported on Saturday, September 8, the two rappers got into a fight involving at least 10 other people at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party on Friday, with Cardi B throwing her shoe at Minaj — just like she threw a shoe at a Love & Hip Hop: New York costar in a February 2017 episode.

“Cardi came in swearing and shouting,” an insider told Us of the fight on Friday. “Nicki just stood there and was cool. She did not flinch. Cardi was throwing punches, trying to get at Nicki and then threw her shoe at Nicki.”

A second eyewitness told Us that Cardi “looked really roughed up” after the scuffle, “like she had just fainted.”

The two music stars seemed to fall out in April — amid reports that Cardi re-recorded her lyrics on their collaborative track “MotorSport” in an attempt to one-up Minaj — but were spotted hanging out together at the Met Gala the following month.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!