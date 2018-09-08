Cardi B and Nicki Minaj left the fashion world reeling with their brawl at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday, September 7. As a source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly, the rappers’ feud quickly became the evening’s main topic of conversation.

“Guests on the carpet were buzzing about the fight,” the source revealed, adding, “Everyone was in shock.”

Another eyewitness tells Us that news of the altercation, which took place while Christina Aguilera was performing, spread quickly. “Everyone was talking about it and checking social media to see what happened,” the eyewitness said. “Christina was [performing] her biggest hits but Cardi and Nicki news definitely took over.”

The brawl occurred when the two rappers crossed paths following their turns posing for the cameras, at which point a third insider told Us Cardi B. was “swearing and shouting. Nicki just stood there and was cool. She did not flinch. Cardi was throwing punches, trying to get at Nicki and then threw her shoe at Nicki.”

Minaj, 35, managed to avoid being hit with the Grammy winner’s red platform shoe, as the insider tells Us that it was intercepted by security.

At that point, the first source tells Us that “about 10 people” became involved in an “all-out brawl.” ”I saw pieces of Cardi’s red dress be ripped from her body and I saw chunks of hair or hair extensions be ripped and go flying into the air,” the source said. “There were a bunch of security guards screaming at the parties … trying to break up the fight.”

Cardi B, 25, was ultimately escorted out by security with what appeared to be a lump above her eye.

The “Starships” singer, meanwhile, appeared unbothered following the altercation as she headed into the party for approximately 30 minutes. “It was bizarre,” the third insider told Us.

The first source adds that Minaj looked “visibly unhappy” at one point and could be overheard saying, “She came in here looking for me.”

The second eyewitness told Us, “Nicki walked into the party flanked by her security guards and her team. She seemed fine, you couldn’t tell anything had just happened. She walked through the crowd while everyone was snapping pictures of her. She didn’t stay inside the event for too long but made her way to her table with her entourage. She snuck out a back entrance after less than half an hour of being there.”

Cardi B posted a statement to her Instagram account following the incident on Friday. “I’ve let a lot of s–t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f–k up the way I eat!” she wrote.

“You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f–kin with them!! I let you talk big s–t about me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f–kin off!! I’ve worked to hard and come too far to let anybody f–k with my success!!!! Bitches talk all that s–t in they raps but in real life they p–y!! This s–t really is for entertainment!!”

The “Queen” musician has yet to publicly address the incident.

