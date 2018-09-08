Taking sides. Celebrities are torn over the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj fight that took place on Friday, September 7, at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party in New York City during New York Fashion Week.

Adriana Lima commented on the 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s statement on Instagram following the incident, in which she claimed that she was provoked after her ability to be a mother to 1-month old daughter Kulture had been called into question. “@iamcardib you got my support in this one,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel, 37, replied.

Meanwhile, Azealia Banks went after Cardi B in an Instagram Live video posted Friday night. “She doesn’t understand the rules of black female etiquette,” the 27-year-old musician said of the “I Like It” rapper. “She doesn’t understand that black women in 2018, we fight with our words and not with our hands.”

She added: “I told y’all, I was like, ‘No, this bitch is a f–king stupid, ghetto, low-mentality bird.’”

Banks concluded her rant by inviting Cardi B to respond. “You can’t call yourself black no more. I’m sorry. You’re, like, cut out of the black whatever,” she claimed. “Bitch, come for me if you f–king want to.”

Tess Holliday, meanwhile, did not point the finger at the “Finesse” rapper. “We were all feeling awful at the party when it happened – sending love to you mama,” the model, 33, commented on her Instagram post.

Holliday also noted on her own Instagram Story on Saturday, September 8: “I was at the #HarpersIcons party & it was insane. I cant blame Cardi tho.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Cardi B and Minaj, 35, got into a fight at the event. The former reportedly threw her shoe at the “Chun Li” rapper and yelled while being “dragged out” with a ripped dress and one shoe.

An insider told Us of the brawl, which reportedly occurred shortly after Cardi B walked the red carpet and when Minaj was leaving the area, “Cardi came in swearing and shouting. Nicki just stood there and was cool. She did not flinch. Cardi was throwing punches, trying to get at Nicki and then threw her shoe at Nicki.”

The source claimed Cardi B was escorted out of the event by police after her shoe was intercepted by Minaj’s security team.

Though a second eyewitness told Us the “Be Careful” rapper “did not appear in a bad mood” before the altercation, the confidant did note that she “looked really roughed up … like she had just fainted” afterward.

Cardi B released a statement on her Instagram account later on Friday. “I’ve let a lot of s–t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f–k up the way I eat!” she wrote. “You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f–kin with them!! I let you talk big s–t about me!!”

She went on: “I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f–kin off!!” Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture, in July.

“I’ve worked to hard and come too far to let anybody f–k with my success!!!!” she noted before adding, “B–tches talk all that s–t in they raps but in real life they p–y!! This s–t really is for entertainment!!”

