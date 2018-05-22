Love Lives Cardi B and Offset: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Nicholas Hautman 3 hours ago Theo Wargo/Getty Images 9 Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been a whirlwind so far with an engagement, a cheating scandal and a pregnancy. See a timeline of their love below! More News Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Haters Who Say She’s Too Focused On Post-Baby Body Sofia Inks Massive ‘KUWTK’ Contract & Puts Modeling Career On Hold John Legend Reveals The ADORABLE Meaning Behind His Newborn Son's Name! More News Partner News This Royals-Inspired Bridal Shower Will Make You Swoon ‘Animal Kingdom’: Everything to Know Before the Season 3 Premiere Teachers Are The Real Celebs In Our Lives — Here’s How To Show Them We Care