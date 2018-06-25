Surprise! Cardi B and Offset secretly married in Atlanta on September 20, 2017, TMZ reports.

The website obtained a marriage license that was filed in Fulton County, Georgia, on Monday, June 25. The document uses the couple’s real names, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and states that they “were united in marriage” by a minister.

Offset, 26, did not publicly propose to Cardi, 25, until one month later when his group, Migos, performed at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October 2017.

The news of the union comes just a few hours after the “Walk It Talk It” performer sparked wedding rumors at the 2018 BET Awards. While Migos accepted the award for Best Group at the Sunday, June 24, ceremony in Los Angeles, Offset told the audience, “I thank my wife. You should thank yours.”

The musicians, who are expecting a baby girl in July, had their first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston in February 2017. “We was talking, we was making out. We didn’t f–k,” Cardi recalled during an interview with GQ this April. “After the Super Bowl, it got really serious because I feel, like, all eyes on us.”

The pregnant “Bodak Yellow” rapper recently opened up about her relationship with Offset in their joint cover story for Rolling Stone. “People want to make fun of me, saying I’m the fourth baby mom, [but] I know I’m not having a baby with a s–tty ass man,” she told the magazine, referencing her husband’s sons, Jordan and Kody, and daughter, Kalea, from previous relationships.

“We really love each other,” Offset added. “She’s real. I wanted real. I also wanted successful.”

