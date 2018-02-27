Cardi B doesn’t want relationship advice. In a new interview, the 25-year-old rapper opened up about how she brushed off the haters who told her to leave her fiancé, Offset, after he was accused of cheating on her.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck, like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem,” Cardi said in her April 2018 cover story for Cosmopolitan. “I know I look good, I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s–t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.”

The former stripper, who has been vocal on Twitter about the rumors, added, “I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision. … It’s not right, what he f–king did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

After all, Cardi doesn’t plan on changing for anyone. “Everybody got different beliefs and different religions and were raised differently, yet you also supposed to be careful you don’t offend somebody,” she told the magazine. “Everybody gets bothered about everything. Everybody got a f–king opinion about you. If I change myself, then I’m going to lose myself, and I won’t be who makes me happy.”

As previously reported, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and the Migos member, 26, have weathered multiple cheating allegations since they became engaged in October. Videos that surfaced online in December and January appeared to show Offset in bed with other women, something he refused to discuss in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“It’s my real life,” he told the publication. “It ain’t no gig. It ain’t no f–king game, you know what I’m saying? It ain’t no game. It’s my life.”

Despite the drama, Cardi still has plenty of love for her man. “Cardi lives and breathes Offset,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in January. “He has committed to her and they’re both very happy and stronger than ever now. She has zero intention of leaving him.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!