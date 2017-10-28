He put a ring on it! Cardi B and Offset are officially engaged after the Migos rapper popped the question at the Power 99 radio’s Powerhouse concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday, October 27.

The musicians hit the stage together and as the “Bodak Yellow” rapper talked to the crowd, the “Bad and Boujee” rapper, 25, got down on one knee while holding the 8-carat ring in his hands. After the Love & Hip Hop alum said “yes,” the couple hugged as fans in the audience cheered them on.

@Migos' #Offset proposes to @iamcardib at #PowerhousePhilly! #CardiB #Migos A post shared by Power 99 (@power99philly) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

The former reality star, 25, took to Instagram to show off her giant diamond ring, and to write a loving note to her now fiancé: “Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much. Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me.”

She added: “[You’re] such an amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented. I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Let’s make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️”

Later on in the evening, the “No Limit” rapper shared a close-up video of her pear-shaped diamond on her page, writing: “I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream. Thank you God for all these blessings. Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me.”

I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream.Thank you God for all these blessings .Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

The “T-Shirt” rapper shared a video of the moment to his Instagram Story, writing, “She said yes” as well as videos of her showing up the massive ring.

Offset’s bandmate, Quavo, sent his congratulations to the happy pair by posting a photo of the moment on Instagram, writing: “Player’s card turned it. Congrats!” The rapper’s sister Hennesy Almanzar also took to social media to show love for the couple: “CONGRADULATIONS YOU TWOO!!!! 😍😚♥️ welcome brother! & yessss! I always wanted to be a bridesmaid correction maid of honor😍😍😍❤️ I’m her sister and her father too I give you her hand.”

The pair briefly split this month after the rapper shared a photo on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Single.” She then publicly apologized to her man for “exaggerating” and the pair were quickly back on and were spotted together at Magic City shortly after.

The couple first went public with their romance in February, and previously shut down engagement rumors in late August. On Friday, the pair also dropped a collaboration together, a Migos track titled “Motor Sport” that features Cardi and Nicki Minaj.

