Cardi B and Offset may have had some trouble in paradise, but she still has plenty of love for her fiancé.

“Cardi lives and breathes Offset,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He has committed to her and they’re both very happy and stronger than ever now. She has zero intention of leaving him.”

The Migos member, 26, proposed to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 25, on stage during a concert in Philadelphia in October. Since then, he has faced multiple allegations of infidelity. In late December, a video surfaced online of a man who appeared to be Offset in a hotel room with a naked woman. Then, earlier this month, a second video appeared to show him in bed with yet another woman.

“After the videos of Offset came out, Cardi was crushed and didn’t know if she was going to leave him or not,” the insider tells Us.

While Offset has not publicly addressed the rumors, the “Bartier Cardi” MC has been vocal on Twitter and seemingly confirmed everything. “It’s not right for a n—a to cheat…But what you want me to do? Go f–k another n—a? Start all over again and get cheated on again? ” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet on January 9. “This s–t happens to everyone and … People handle they relationship different.”

Now, the “MotorSport” collaborators appear to be brushing off the haters. Cardi proudly displayed her diamond engagement ring while performing at Warner Music’s pre-Grammy party in New York City on Thursday, January 25, an eyewitness tells Us.

As for Offset, he recently told Rolling Stone that he and the Bronx, New York, native have temporarily put their wedding plans on hold due to their busy schedules. “We ain’t planning it right now,” he said. “We chilling. We don’t got time for that right now.”

