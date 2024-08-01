Cardi B and Offset have called it quits — again — after six years of marriage.

A rep for Cardi, 31, confirmed to Page Six on Thursday, August 1, that she recently filed divorce docs and is seeking primary custody of their two children — daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2.

No details about what led to their latest split have been revealed. However, the outlet reported that the divorce did not come as a surprise to Offset, 32, and that Cardi is focused on moving on. Us Weekly has reached out to the pair’s reps for comment.

The rappers had their first date in February 2017, when they attended Super Bowl LI together in Houston. In October of that year, Offset proposed to the “I Like It” artist on stage when his group, Migos, performed in Philadelphia. It was later revealed that the pair secretly tied the knot one month before the proposal.

In April 2018, Cardi announced her pregnancy when she debuted her baby bump while performing as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. “I’m finally free!” she said as she walked off stage.

The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Kulture Kiari, in July 2018. Cardi announced the news – and their daughter’s name — via an Instagram post, alongside a nude photo of herself among flowers which was taken during her pregnancy.

Cardi and Offset have faced their fair share of ups and downs over the course of their relationship. In December 2018, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared via Instagram that the twosome split after one year of marriage following speculation that Offset was not faithful. Earlier that year, videos surfaced online showing Offset in bed with other women.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi said in the clip. “And we are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

She continued: “And it’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she concluded. “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

The pair reconciled two months later, but Us confirmed in September 2020 that they had split again, with Cardi filing for divorce.

Their separation didn’t last long, as the duo rekindled their romance one month later. In June 2021, Cardi announced she was pregnant with the twosome’s second child.

Cardi and Offset welcomed son Wave in September 2022. (Offset is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus, Kody Cephus and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus from previous relationships.)

Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him with another man last year. In response, Cardi called out her estranged husband for his own alleged wrongdoings.

“First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all!” she wrote in June via X (formerly Twitter). “And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

After the cheating scandal, Offset opened up about saving his marriage.

“[I told myself to] stop being selfish,” he said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in October. “You’re married to this woman, be dedicated to this woman. And also, just like being more communicative about s–t.”

After admitting that she and Offset hooked up on New Year’s Eve in December 2023, she shared an update on their relationship status in a May interview with Rolling Stone. “We have our own bad stuff,” she shared. “We’re from two different worlds. Sometimes I cannot be … not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying? My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship.”