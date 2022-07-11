Family goals! Cardi B and Offset have doted over their little ones through the years.

“I’m sooo in love with my child. It makes me wanna cry. I don’t know what I did right for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper gushed via Twitter in August 2018, one month after the pair’s daughter, Kulture, was born.

Cardi (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) and the Migos performer — who wed in 2018 — welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari that July.

“This is everything Cardi has ever wanted and she is already embracing motherhood fully,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Her mother and family members have been walking her through the first few weeks and she is cuddled up with her little girl at home.”

The insider added: “Cardi and Offset are over-the-moon excited. She’s the sweetest little girl already. Offset says that the birth of this baby feels like the first time he had a kid all over again.”

The married couple expanded their family nearly three years later, welcoming son Wave in September 2021.

“I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” Cardi gushed via Instagram Story in January 2022. “I put this on everything I love. Yesterday, I was like, ‘You love Mommy? Yeah?’ Then I asked him again. ‘You love Mommy?’ And he replied back, ‘Yeah!’”

In addition to sharing Kulture and Wave with the Bronx, New York, native, Offset is also a father to three older children. The Georgia native— real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus — shares Jordan, born in 2010, with Justine Watson, Kody, born in 2015, with Oriel Jamie and Kalea, born in 2015, with Shya L’Amour.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that has three kids?’” Cardi recalled during a December 2019 interview with Vogue. “And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

During the profile — in which Kulture joined her mom on the magazine cover — the “WAP” performer asserted that motherhood was her top priority.

“I could shake my ass, I could be the most ratchet-est person ever, I could get into a fight tomorrow, but I’m still a great mom,” Cardi told the outlet. “All the time I’m thinking about my kid. I’m shaking my ass, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid’s trust. I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future. I want to tell her that a lot of the s—t that I have done in life — no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids.”

Scroll below to see the pair’s best family photos through the years: