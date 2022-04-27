Living their lavish lives to the fullest! Cardi B, Offset and more celebrity parents haven’t shied away from spending money on their little ones.

The rappers became parents in 2018 when their daughter, Kulture, was born, followed by son Wave three years later. While the pair have kept their baby boy mostly private, they have been documenting their eldest child’s life via Instagram since her arrival.

In July 2021, the New York native bought Kulture a nearly $50,000 yellow Hermés Birkin bag. The purse featured a bedazzled rainbow on the front. “Me and my best friend for life,” the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum captioned an Instagram photo at the time of the toddler matching the accessory.

The gift came one month after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper presented the toddler with a 20 to 25 carat diamond necklace worth around $150,000. The jewelry featured five charms: a Broken bag, a Chanel symbol, a Minnie Mouse design, the letter ‘K’ and a heart wrapped in a bow.

When the former reality star posted pictures in July 2021 of the birthday girl celebrating with the necklace on, her followers commented on the social media upload. “It’s the wealth for me,” one user wrote, while another added, “Kulture got my whole tuition around her neck.”

Not only has Cardi tweeted about buying Chanel, Dior and Dolce & Gabbana products for Kulture, but Offset has also chosen to spoil their daughter over the years.

The Migos member gave the little one a Richard Mille watch when she turned 3, with the timepiece costing an estimated $250,000.

Cardi defended their spending in July 2020, writing via Instagram: “If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid’s having the same same, you know what I’m saying? It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers. Because if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s–t.”

The Grammy winner went on to write, “When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s–t, people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and candy.’ Yeah, they only care about toys and candy but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I’m saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.”

Keep scrolling to see more luxurious gifts other celebrity parents have purchased for their kids, from Kevin Hart’s SUV for daughter Heaven to Sandra Bullock’s Andy Warhol painting for son Louis.