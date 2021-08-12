Cardi B Gave Daughter Kulture a $48K Birkin — and Fans Are Losing It

Bling for the baby! Cardi B is making sure that daughter Kulture builds up her accessory game at a young age — and she’s kicking off her daughter’s collection with a blinged out Birkin.

“Me & my best friend for life,” the 28-year-old singer captioned a Tuesday, August 10, Instagram of her daughter, holding a pale yellow Hermés Birkin bag with a bedazzled rainbow on the front.

A custom design such as the one pictured comes with a pretty hefty price tag. Michelle Berk, CEO of Privé Porter, told Page Six Style that the custom design brought the grand total of the purse to a causal $48,000.

That said, the inspiration for the literal work of art was born out of Kulture’s love for a rainbow bag at Claire’s. Apparently, the little one was so obsessed with a purse there, that Cardi took it upon herself to get her daughter a designer version.

“In typical Cardi way, she didn’t get that bag, but she called me instead to try to replicate that rainbow on a Birkin for Kulture,” Porter told the publication. Fast forward through 100 hours of work and 30,000 Swarovski crystals, and the toddler has a custom Hermés in-hand.

That’s not the only bling the little one is rocking in the photo though. She also has a diamond charm necklace estimated at $150,000, according to Kathryn Money of Brilliant Earth.

The piece of jewelry, which was designed by Eliantte, features pave diamonds and five charms: a Birkin bag, a Chanel symbol, a Minnie Mouse design, the letter ‘K,’ and a heart wrapped in a pink bow.

Given the sheer amount of bling on Kulture, it’s no surprise that fans took the comments by storm to share their thoughts on the trendy tot.

“All this drip,” a fan wrote with a slew of fire emojis. “Y’all so fly. That rainbow Birkin is so hot,” another said. Someone else chimed in: “Her hair, the birkin, the necklace YOU.”

Cardi, who is expecting her second child with Offset, isn’t one to shy away from dripping her daughter in designer duds. Shopping sprees are a fairly regular occurrence.

In April, the “WAP” singer bought her daughter several designer bags. “Ooo, I went crazy shopping. All for Kulture though, nothing is mine — all KK,” she said in an Instagram Stories, showing off four Chanel boxes, three Dior boxes and a Dolce & Gabbana bag.