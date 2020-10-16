Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This year, we’ve had more time to online shop than ever before — and at Shop With Us, we would say that we have our fingers on the pulse of what’s trending in fashion and beauty. While we love highlighting specific products and diving deep into why we love them, we also like to round up our favorites in order to bring you the cream of the crop!

Today we’re zeroing in on tote bags — specifically the most fabulous ones on the market right now! All purses were not created equally, and tote bags are at the top of our must-have list. They’re practical, they’re functional and they’re often completely necessary. If you’re a teacher or a commuter, a tote bag is your best friend — not only will they store your laptop, but a change of shoes, hand sanitizer and extra masks too. With that in mind, we’ve picked out a range of totes that will suit every type of shopper. Whether you’re in the market for a leather tote, a beach tote, a carry-on tote or even just a trendy tote, we’ve got you covered. Read on for more!

Our Absolute Favorite Designer Tote

This option is the epitome of what a timeless tote bag should look like. We absolutely adore the glossy croc finish, plus the structured shape of the purse. Even if you’re wearing a casual outfit, this tote bag amps up your look a couple of notches. It’s the perfect piece to splurge on this year — and if you’re feeling generous, it will make the ultimate holiday gift.

Get the Perry Embossed Triple-Compartment Tote Bag with free shipping for $478, available from Tory Burch!

Best Leather Tote

When it comes to leather, no one does it like Coach. This tote has a clean and timeless look that will match effortlessly with any outfit, whether you’re going to work or simply out running errands. It can also work as a unisex bag and make a solid gift for the man in your life. Think of it as a briefcase — but so much more elegant!

Get the Metropolitan Tote with free shipping for $650, available from Coach!

Best Tote for Travel

This is the ultimate pick when it comes to travel bags. Not only is it already quite roomy, it has an expandable top that closes with a drawstring if you find that it’s starting to overflow. It also comes complete with a laptop compartment, and there’s even shoe pockets if you want to throw in some slippers for your flight. Oh, and we can’t get over the iconic Coach canvas!

Get the Academy Travel Tote In Signature Canvas with free shipping for $595, available from Coach!

Best Work Tote

This tote is compact enough for everyday use, and it gives you easy access to all of the items you may need during the day. It’s a seriously affordable option if you’re on a tight budget, and it looks so much more expensive!

Get the Nodykka Women’s Top Handle Tote Bag for just prices starting at $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Carry-On Tote

This bestselling roomy tote can house everything that you need, whether you’re going on a long-haul trip or a quick weekend getaway. It has Instagram influencer written all over it. Obsessed!

Get the Ella Tote Bag with free shipping for $198, available from Tory Burch!

Best Beach Tote

This simple straw bag has a beautiful design, and it’s lined with fabric so sand can’t mix in with your belongings. Whether you live in a warmer climate or you’re planning ahead for next summer, now is the time to scoop up this adorable straw tote bag.

Get the Perry Straw Oversized Tote Bag (originally $498) on sale with free shipping for $249, available from Tory Burch!

Best Laptop Tote

Carrying your computer around is tricky business. Luckily, this bag offers a special laptop compartment that will keep it safe and protected as you go about your day. No stress!

Get the Sunny Snowy Laptop Tote Bag for prices starting at $26, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Tote for Teachers

Being a teacher is a tough job — especially these days. Make life a little easier by giving yourself a slew of compartments to hold all of your essentials. Plus, there’s an added portable USB charger built in so your phone’s battery is never running low!

Get the MONSTINA Women’s Laptop Tote Bag for prices starting at just $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Tote For Moms

A mother’s job is never done, and the inside of this tote is separated into three compartments so that moms can keep all of their necessities neatly stored.

Get the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag with free shipping for $349, available from Tory Burch!

