Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s officially March, and spring is right around the corner! Temperatures are rising, and so are our shoes. We’re ready to swap out our snow boots for some strappy sandals.

Say hello to your new favorite heels for spring and summer! The Dolce Vita Paily slip-on sandals are the perfect pair of shoes for all of your seasonal soirées — date night, brunch or even a warm-weather wedding. These chic braided heels stand out with their unique design, but they also go with virtually any ensemble. Plus, you have 24 colors to choose from! Variety and versatility? Dream come true!

Another selling point? These Dolce Vita sandals get the stamp of approval from many stylish stars. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe rocked her “favorite heels” in December, while The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari sported these shoes last summer. And Big Brother winner and influencer Morgan Willett frequently features her Paily heels on the gram. Keep reading if you want to fall head over heels with these sandals!

Get the Dolce Vita Paily for $125 at Zappos!

The Dolce Vita Paily slip-on sandals are bestselling for a reason. At three inches tall, you get just the right amount of height without sacrificing comfort. In fact, the chunky block heel ensures that you’ll stay footloose and fancy free all night long. The two braided straps add visual intrigue while still maintaining a minimalistic look. And the square toe shape is totally on trend. These statement heels are a shoe-in for spring (sorry, we couldn’t resist).

Get the Dolce Vita Paily for $125 at Zappos!

These Paily slip-ons sold out quickly last season, so we suggest snagging these sandals before it’s too late. Still on the fence? Just read these rave reviews! “The sandals are both beautiful and comfortable, it’s unbelievable,” said one shopper. “I could literally run a race in these! They hug your feet, stay on well and the straps are soft. I wore them for the better part of a day without any pain at all!”

Another customer commented, “I can pair these sandals with anything from dresses, jeans, skirts or my favorite denim shorts! The heel is comfortable and the braided leather is so on point! Most slides don’t stay on my foot but these just magically do! I can wear these all day without any pain.”

We completely agree that you can wear these sandals with any outfit. Try teaming these heels with boyfriend jeans or tailored trousers and a tank and blazer for a polished combo. You can also style these shoes with a midi dress and denim jacket, a flowy sundress, a skirt set, leather pants — the list goes on and on. Get ready to receive all the compliments! These stunning sandals will steal the show.

See it! Get the Dolce Vita Paily for $125 at Zappos!

Not your style? Explore more from Dolce Vita here and shop all other sandals at Zappos here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!