Designer Deals! 7 Bestselling Sandals on Sale Right Now at Tory Burch

Spring is officially one month away! If you listen closely, you can even hear the birds start to chirp in the distance. Bring on the warm weather and breezy outfits!

We’re especially excited for the return of our favorite footwear, from slip-on sneakers to stilettos. But the ultimate closet staple of spring is sandals — hands down. These open-toed shoes put a spring in our step! Tory Burch is known for her signature sandals, but they’re usually out of our price range. Not right now! Read on to shop seven of the cutest styles that are currently on sale from the designer brand.

This Jeweled Signature Sandal

This jeweled sandal is Tory Burch to a T — complete with the iconic double T! Are we say they’re the crown jewel of footwear? One reviewer reported, “Amazing quality and fit. The jeweled sandals are so comforting as they are beautiful!”

This Double T Sport Slides

Sporty Spice! Featuring soft padded leather, a cushioned foam insole and metallic trim, these double T slides are a luxe variation on a classic shoe. “I bought the tan one last year and they were my most worn sandal,” one shopper shared. “They are very comfortable, yet very chic.”

These Quilted Heeled Sandals

Upgrade your footwear collection with these quilted heels. A wardrobe essential in black, these padded sandals are anything but basic. Plus, they’re comfy! “As someone who seldom wears heels because of support issues, I’ve finally found a pair of heels that are both stylish and comfortable,” one reviewer said. “The quilting design on the heels is so unique and edgy. Love them.”

These Croc-Embossed Sandals

Take a walk on the wild side in these croc-embossed sandals. One shopper declared, “Great design, super comfy and easy add on to any spring look!” You can easily dress these sandals up or down.

These Leather Cloud Sandals

Feel like you’re walking on clouds in these ergonomic double T sandals. The molded footbed, soft leather and dual density foam core provide optimum comfort with every step. According to one customer, “Shoes are light and well supported. Leather is buttery soft. And they are so super cute and versatile.”

These Basket Weave Espadrilles

We’re smitten with the boho-chic vibes of these basket weave espadrilles, complete with delicate lace-up ankle straps. Trendy yet timeless! “ I absolutely love these sandals!” one reviewer raved. “They fit perfectly, are very comfortable and go well with dresses or shorts!”

These Snakeskin Block Heels

Stamped snakeskin leather, plus a basket weave block heel? That’s a winning combination! Add a playful print to your spring style with these fabulous shoes. “The block heel is the perfect height and so comfy,” commented one customer. “I was pleasantly surprised that the animal colors go with so much of my wardrobe.”

