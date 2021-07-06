Cardi B has a cutie on the way! While expecting baby No. 2, the pregnant rapper has been documenting her bump progress.

The New York native debuted her budding belly at the BET Awards in June 2021 while performing with her husband, Offset. She went on to share a maternity shoot photo via Instagram, writing, “#2. … We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

The Grammy winner and the Migos member are also the parents of daughter Kulture, who arrived in July 2018.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re three years apart … just like me and [my sister, Hennessy Carolina],” Cardi wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

Offset, for his part, told his Instagram followers at the time that he was a “father of 5.” The Georgia native previously welcomed Kalea, Kody and Jordan.

Cardi is a devoted stepparent to the little ones, her husband gushed to Ellen DeGeneres in June 2021. “My other kids who ain’t hers … [she] gives them love the same way,” Offset explained at the time. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

The “Bad and Boujee” author has gushed about Kalea, Kody and Jordan in the past, telling Vogue about her daughter’s bond with her half-siblings.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that [has] three kids?’ And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing?” Cardi told the outlet in December 2019. “My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

Keep scrolling to see the pregnant actress documenting her pregnancy progress ahead of her second child’s arrival.